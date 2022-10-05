'Statues are meant to be seen I think': Metro Council gets update on King Louis XVI statue

The Commission on Public Art said it could cost up to nearly $212,000 to restore and reinstall the King Louis VXI statue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when the city removed the King Louis XVI statue.

A memorable statue could be making a comeback.

Metro Council members received an update on the King Louis VXI statue following it's removal from downtown in 2020.

The statue was broken and spray painted several times during the protests in 2020.

Three conservation groups have since assessed the statue to look at the technical and ethical challenges.

The Commission on Public Art said it could cost up to nearly $212,000 to restore and reinstall the statue.

However, the assessments also found damage had been done to the surface of the statue before its removal.

The assessments advised not returning the statue outside and to keep it indoors, but some council members believe it should go back to Sixth Street and Jefferson.

"Statues are meant to be seen I think. Reminds us who we are, where we got our name, some history; whether we like him or not, it's still history," Republican Councilman Stuart Benson said.

Before making any final decisions, the Commission on Public Art wants to hear the public's opinion.

