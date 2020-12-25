Shelby County Fire Department battles house fire early Christmas morning

According to a Facebook post, the home where the fire occurred is a "total loss." The owner was not home at the time. There are no injuries reported.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, the Shelby County Fire Department battled a heavy structure fire early Christmas morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Orphans Lane in Shelbyville, firefighters responded to the fire. With the help of a neighbor, they learned that no one was home at the time of fire.

Crews from Simpsonville, Ballardsville, Shelby County EMS, and Shelby Co. Sheriff department assisted with the fire.

According to the post, the house is a "total loss." Crews cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unclear. There were no injuries reported.

Shelby County Fire Dept fire marshal Major Andy White is investigating the fire to determine its cause.

