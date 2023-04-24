JCPS superintendent's safety plan uses artificial intelligence, calls it 'objective'

Half of JCPS high schools would get the systems installed this fall while the other half is scheduled to receive it in spring 2024.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the last Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, board members and the community requested the superintendent to present a safety plan on April 25.

Dr. Marty Pollio is supposed to present this new plan Tuesday.

His Weapon Detection Systems plan details the differences between his plan and the original proposal, metal detectors, and the opportunities and challenges it brings.

According to Pollio’s plan, the Weapon Detection Systems is based on artificial intelligence (AI); while metal detection identifies metal objects and certain items need to be removed before walking through, the detection system looks for other concealed threats – firearms, explosive devices – and people don’t need to remove anything from their person.

Additionally, the Weapon Detection Systems is supposed to be faster compared to the single-file processing metal detection requires, according to Pollio.

He said the AI technology is designed to be "objective."

Pollio provided two different staffing options:

The first option would require a request for a proposal for contracting services.

The second option would make building-level staff responsible for all aspects of implementation, and the principal would have the flexibility to adjust morning and afternoon duties.

Both options would require a building-level administrator at each system, school personnel would conduct secondary screenings and district protocol would be followed for a suspected weapon.

Staffing concerns are an issue that Pollio acknowledges in his plan, saying the availability of staff and needing extra staff for the rollout are two of the potential challenges.

Other challenges Pollio mentions are having the right staff at the right spot, funding, schools with multiple buildings and needing one lane open all day to screen visitors and any students late to school.

The first half of high schools would get the program this fall while the second half would receive them in spring 2024. Middle schools are expected to have them by fall 2024.

Pollio said the estimated cost for a five-year leasing option that includes the equipment, software and one-time installation is $17 million.

See the full plan below:

