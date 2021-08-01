Kentucky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife searching for data receiver missing from Rough River Lake

The department said the receiver is an important part of a research project studying tagged fish in the lake.

FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said an electronic data receiver used for one of their research studies has gone missing.

In a Facebook post, the department said the receiver was placed on the bottom of Rough River Lake and is part of an important research study on fish movement and habitat patterns.

The department said the receiver was initially placed across from the mouth of Tules Creek near North Fork Campground and beach. If anyone has information about the missing receiver, call the Northwest Fisheries District office at 270-273-3117.

The receiver records the movement of tagged fish to study hybrid striped bass in the lake. The department said their biologists would analyze the data and the final report will be available to the public once it's released.

