Dunkin reporting for duty! Norton Children's Hospital welcomes new facility dog

Dunkin's favorite things are sticks and sitting in friends' laps, according to Norton Healthcare.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new four-legged friend reported for duty at Norton Children's Hospital this weekend.

In a Facebook post, Norton Healthcare introduced Dunkin, the newest member of the hospital's facility dog program. The post said Dunkin's favorite things are sticks and sitting in his friends' laps.

Norton said Dunkin will be spending most of his time in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital, providing comfort and support to both patients and staff.

He joins eight other dogs as part of Norton Healthcare's Heel, Dog, Heel program. Norton said a donation from PetSmart Charities to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation helped support Dunkin and the facility dog program.

You can learn more about the program and donate money to support it online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.