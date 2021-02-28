Heavy rain brings some flooding to some neighborhoods, roadways across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Much of the Kentuckiana area saw heavy rain through Sunday morning into the afternoon. More rain is expected this evening.
With that rainfall, some roads around Louisville are experiencing issues with flooding.
MetroSafe confirmed to WHAS11 several roads that were dealing with flooding problems:
- S 4th Street and Industry Road
- 3300 block of Preston Highway
- Breckenridge Lane at Six Mile Lane
- Fegenbush Lane at Fenwick Drive
- 3800 block of S 7th Street
- Woodlawn Avenue at Jackson Street
- Seneca Park
- Mockingbird Valley
Additionally, roadways near viaducts and the Ohio River are common trouble spots for flooding.
Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, a local non-profit that provides children and adults battling cancer a place to build social and emotional support, is dealing with significant flooding at their Grinstead Drive facility.
According to a release, board members of the non-profit are on site attempting to salvage water-damaged furniture and artwork. This is the third time the facility has experienced flooding.
Here are some tips on staying safe during potential flooding:
- Know where flooding is most likely to happen in your area
- Sign up for your community’s warning system
- Learn and practice evacuation routes and shelter plans
- Have a supply kit ready to go. In that kit, you should have medication, charges for your electronics, and any items your pet might need
Jefferson County Fire Services also reminds drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," as drivers should not attempt to go through floodwaters.
