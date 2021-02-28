Heavy rain brings some flooding to some neighborhoods, roadways across Louisville

Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, a non-profit that helps children and adults battling cancer, is dealing with significant flooding at the Grinstead Drive facility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Much of the Kentuckiana area saw heavy rain through Sunday morning into the afternoon. More rain is expected this evening.

With that rainfall, some roads around Louisville are experiencing issues with flooding.

MetroSafe confirmed to WHAS11 several roads that were dealing with flooding problems:

S 4th Street and Industry Road

3300 block of Preston Highway

Breckenridge Lane at Six Mile Lane

Fegenbush Lane at Fenwick Drive

3800 block of S 7th Street

Woodlawn Avenue at Jackson Street

Seneca Park

Mockingbird Valley

Additionally, roadways near viaducts and the Ohio River are common trouble spots for flooding.

Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, a local non-profit that provides children and adults battling cancer a place to build social and emotional support, is dealing with significant flooding at their Grinstead Drive facility.

According to a release, board members of the non-profit are on site attempting to salvage water-damaged furniture and artwork. This is the third time the facility has experienced flooding.

Here are some tips on staying safe during potential flooding:

Know where flooding is most likely to happen in your area

Sign up for your community’s warning system

Learn and practice evacuation routes and shelter plans

Have a supply kit ready to go. In that kit, you should have medication, charges for your electronics, and any items your pet might need

Jefferson County Fire Services also reminds drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," as drivers should not attempt to go through floodwaters.

