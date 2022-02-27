One person dead following early morning crash, LMPD investigating

Police said the man was leaving the parking lot of a business when an SUV driving in the opposite direction struck him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said an early morning car accident has left one man dead in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was attempting to turn left out of a local business's parking lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Raod when an SUV going the opposite direction struck his car.

An LMPD spokesperson said that, as a result, the man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were the only individuals in their vehicles at the time of the accident.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating, however, police said no charges are expected to be filed.

