Monticello community pays final respects to mother, daughter killed in fire

Classmates and the community gathered at Twin Lakes, where Mya Thompson went to high school, to say goodbye to her and her mom, Stephanie, an ISP sergeant.

Indiana State Police troopers stood in salute as one casket, draped with the American flag was carried out.

"Jason and Steph were family. This community is weeping," said Peg Oliver.

Minutes away, many gathered at an intersection.

"We came here under our great American flag to say our goodbyes to them," Oliver said.

Stephanie and Mya leave behind judge and former mayor Jason Thompson and the couple's other child.

"The loss — I don't think any of us can put into words the loss they have to be feeling," Oliver said

Jason coached football with Oliver's husband.

"So, for 12 weeks of every year we had Jason in our lives. So, our family has been really touched, and I hope Jason knows just how much we love and trying to do our best just to support him during this difficult time," Oliver said.

There is a personal connection with this family no matter who 13News asked.

"My daughter taught the two girls swimming," said Pat Gross.

"They were just wonderful people," Oliver said. "If you knew Steph, her smile could light up a room."

There was a line of support as the procession and hearse carrying Stephanie and Mya passed. The mother and daughter were later laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.