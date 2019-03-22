KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Planned Parenthood is once again going toe-to-toe with Governor Bevin and his administration.

The non-profit filed a motion claiming the state is in contempt of court for what it calls the deliberate obstruction of its effort to get a state license for an addition in Louisville.

Planned Parenthood has wanted to add abortion services since 2015 but it's been denied.

However, now Planned Parenthood officials argue Kentucky no longer has any grounds to refuse the license because the law used to deny it before was struck down as unconstitutional in 2018



If the judge sides with planned parenthood, it would become Louisville’s second abortion clinic.

