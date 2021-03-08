Oldham County health leaders issue county-wide mask recommendation

The health department and Board of Health met Monday to discuss COVID-19 cases in the county. Oldham County is currently an "Orange" county.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The Oldham County Health Department (OCHD) and Board of Health (BOH) have issued new guidance for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Monday morning, the board and health department voted unanimously to approve the following recommendations:

Get vaccinated Wear a mask in indoor, public places Practice social distancing Avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable

Both groups met virtually at 7 a.m. to discuss the rise in COVID cases in the county. According to OCHD Director of Public Health Matt Rhodes, Oldham County has seen a steady increase in cases - including pediatric and breakthrough cases - since the start of July.

On the Kentucky Incidence Rate map, Oldham County is listed as Orange, with a substantial rate of spread.

Rhodes said the data shows "exponential growth" of the virus and he expects Oldham County to hit more than 100 cases in one day when the data is updated in the afternoon. The data also showed that nearly 22% of reported cases from the last nine weeks have been breakthrough cases, but all hospitalizations were in unvaccinated people, including one child.

Both the health department and Board of Health are recommending that everyone wear masks indoors until case numbers decline.

“A long-held public health standard is when personal choice infringes upon the community’s health and the risk increase, sometimes public interventions are needed in order to mitigate that community risk,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the department's recommendations would change if and when Oldham County crossed into the Red category and had a high incidence rate of COVID-19.

Jason Radford, the new superintendent of Oldham County Public Schools, attended Monday's meeting and said the district is sticking with a mask recommendation. He said most staff members within the school district have been vaccinated and the district would continue to follow state and national guidance.

Oldham County Public Schools will return to in-person instruction on Aug. 11.

