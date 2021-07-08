Greater Clark County Schools to require masks beginning Monday

District officials made the decision as the county has reached “orange status” and more confirmed cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Clark County Schools officials are now requiring masks to be worn in their buildings beginning Aug. 9.

District officials made the decision as the county has reached “orange status” and more confirmed cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Other changes that will take place include classroom furniture will be adjusted to allow for more space between students and assigned seating in classrooms and cafeterias to help with contact tracing.

There will also be increased handwashing schedules throughout the day and custodians will increase the use of sanitizing sprayers.

Officials said they will continue monitoring COVID-19 data and adjust the plan accordingly.

Here’s the color-coded system officials plan to use at GCCS:

Blue

Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a mask/face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Masks/face coverings are required on school buses for all staff and students due to federal regulations for public transportation.

Yellow

Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear a mask/face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Masks/face coverings are required on school buses for all staff and students due to federal regulations for public transportation.

Orange

Face coverings are required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation warrants otherwise.

Red

Face coverings are required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation warrants otherwise.

"We are striving to keep in-person school open to all of our students. That means we will have to make modifications along the way," GCCS Principal Mark Laughner said in an email.

Classes have been in session for GCCS since July 28.

