More than $1.8M in funding will help improve traffic safety near 3 Oldham County schools

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The state of Kentucky is helping improve safety around schools in the Oldham County district.

On Monday, Governor Beshear presented a check for more than $1.8 million from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to represent the commitment to make roads safer near three schools on the North Oldham campus.

The money will help fund the construction of new turning lanes to reduce traffic backups on Kentucky Highway 1793.

“As a dad of an 11- and a 12-year-old, keeping our kids safe is one of my top priorities. Today, we’re making that happen in this community, building on momentum that Oldham County schools have already created,” Beshear said.

KYTC expects to spend $130,000 in funding to design turn lanes for the school campuses and $1.68 million to construct the lanes.

“When complete, these turn lanes will ensure safe access to the three schools in this area. That’s a big improvement for the families that drop off and pick up children every day and for anyone who commutes through here,” Speaker Osborne, who represents part of Oldham County, said.

The funding is part of a nearly $23 million investment in highway safety projects Beshear announced in April.

