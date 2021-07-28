Beshear to announce second winners of Kentucky's vaccine lottery

The second winner of the Kentucky $1M vaccine lottery, full college ride will be announced this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who's ready to be Kentucky's next millionaire?

The entry deadline for the vaccine lottery is Wednesday, July 28. The drawing is Thursday, July 29 and winners will be announced Friday, July 30.

To enter the drawing, complete an entry online providing your information and the location where you received your vaccine. You must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the entry deadline.

Note: This will be the second of the three drawings. Each has a separate entry deadline, drawing and announcement date.

No internet? Here's how to enter

If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 855-598-2246 to provide information to enter the drawings.

Entry deadline dates

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Drawing Dates

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Thursday, August 26, 2021

When will winners be announced?

Friday, July 30, 2021

Friday, August 27, 2021

Entries for all three drawings are now open and can only be made once per person.

How to win a free full-ride to college

Kentuckians aged 12-17 can enter into a drawing to win a free full-ride scholarship to any state public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people will be chosen to win.

Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 further requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.

You can also receive info by texting the word MILLION to 502-582-7290.

