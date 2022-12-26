'No access to any water': Parts of Meade County may be without water for hours

They are "making operational changes to address the problem" including cutting off service areas, meaning people may be without water for up to eight or ten hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Meade County, the winter weather caused a widespread problem with the water supply.

According to a Facebook post, the Meade County Water District said they can't keep up with increased demand amid cold temperatures.

They are "making operational changes to address the problem" including cutting off service areas, meaning people may be without water for up to eight or ten hours. This is so they can recover and refill their tanks.

"Please bear with us during these trying times. Our crews are doing everything possible," they said.

Ekron native Emily Redmon says she's annoyed she had to find out through Facebook.

"I did just pay a lot of money to get my water fixed, so I could turn my water back on only to find out, that I had no water or no access to any water," she said.

She's been without water for days - before Monday, her pipes were frozen. She paid $400 to get them fixed, only to learn there was no running water anyway. She's relying on bottled water to cook and clean.

