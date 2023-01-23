Marshall County marks 5 years since deadly school shooting

The school district held a moment of silence and shared a photo of wreath honoring Preston Cope and Bailey Hope, two students killed at Marshall County High.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marshall County community has marked five years since a deadly school shooting.

The school district shared a photo of a wreath in honor of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, two students who were killed at Marshall County High School.

A moment of silence was held Monday morning.



Eighteen others were injured when then 15-year-old Gabriel Parker opened fire inside the school before classes began on Jan. 23, 2018.

