Marshall County marks 5 years since deadly school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marshall County community has marked five years since a deadly school shooting.
The school district shared a photo of a wreath in honor of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, two students who were killed at Marshall County High School.
A moment of silence was held Monday morning.
Eighteen others were injured when then 15-year-old Gabriel Parker opened fire inside the school before classes began on Jan. 23, 2018.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.