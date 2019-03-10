HART COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A Kentucky State Trooper is all over the web for a picture taken with a baby in Hart County which is south of Hardin County.



That baby isn't the trooper’s, but he belongs to a stressed-out mom who was struggling to find ways to eat at a Munfordville restaurant.



The 3-month-old boy was fussy, and the mom had to stand up to hold him and try to eat with one hand.

The trooper Aaron Hampton has a 15-month-old baby himself and offered to hold him while the mother ate.

