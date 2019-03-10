LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was charged with two counts of assault after police said he shot two different people in two consecutive days.

22-year-old LaCorey Scrivener was arrested after he admitted to shooting a Door Dash delivery driver in the head after she cut him off while driving on Rockford Lane and Grandview Drive.

Police said Scrivener followed the woman to Van Hoose Road where they had an "exchange of words" and he shot her five times, hitting her in the head once. She went to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The day before the shooting, a different person went to the hospital after he said he was shot at an ATM on South 7th Street. The man said he got into an argument with someone over the length of his ATM transaction, and the person shot at him as he drove away, hitting his ankle. Scrivener was identified as the shooter from surveillance footage.

Scrivener was arraigned in court October 3.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.