Toddler killed, 11-year-old girl severely burned in Kentucky house fire, KSP says

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly Adair County house fire that resulted in a toddler's death early Monday.

According to KSP, officers were dispatched around 5:18 a.m. to a structure fire with a possible fatality on Slick Rock West Road.

A detective told officers there were three people inside of the building when it caught fire. A 20-month-old boy was found inside the residence and pronounced deceased by the Adair County Coroner.

Ruby Stotts, 61, was able to make it out of the building. Stotts was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital. No specifics on her injuries were released.

An 11-year-old girl who had severe burns was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Investigators said foul play is not suspected and they're still looking for the cause of the fire.