Kentucky WWI soldier's New Testament given to museum

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The family of a Kentucky man who was killed in action in World War I is donating his copy of the New Testament to the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports they want to share the story of Arthur Douthitt who was killed while serving in the U.S. Army in France in 1918. His testament was preserved in a tobacco tin.

Thanks to an inscription, it eventually found its way back to his widow in Stanley, Kentucky. It has been passed down through the family, preserving his memory.

