Things are going to look very different when the Kentucky General Assembly gets to work on Tuesday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It may be the most important Kentucky General Assembly in memory. On Tuesday, lawmakers return to the Capitol where they must pass a budget, have promised to rein in a governor’s executive powers and vow to address no-knock warrants.

They’ll have to do this through changes brought on by the pandemic and find ways to engage the public so they're not completely shut out of the process.

Monday, legislative leaders received the Coronavirus vaccine. Governor Andy Beshear extended the invitation to them and former Governors and their spouses. Rank-and-file legislative members have yet to receive the vaccine but are expected back at work on Tuesday.

Things will look very different in the House where, last year, representatives could text in their vote if the were on the Capitol grounds. Now they can use computers in their Capitol Annex office and click on an app. But if they want to speak on a bill they'll have to be present here the floor

The Senate is another story. With far fewer members than the House, senators must be present to vote although new social distancing rules will allow lawmakers extra space.

Coronavirus "sneeze guards" are already up in front of the Senate President's desk and House Speakers' podium. Those are obvious signs of change but what you won't see is an even bigger adjustment.

“There's going to be no spectators”, said Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams. “It's members only and staff is only going to be allowed on the floor of the Senate Chamber as needed.

But that raises the question of whether the pandemic rules are fair to those who want to voice opposition.

Raque Adams agrees, “Well, it's not really. I have had such trepidation about continuing with this session with no citizen input.”

Interim committee hearings in recent months used new monitors set up for distance testimony which should ease some of the worries.

Senator Raque Adams, House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey were among those who received the Coronavirus vaccine Monday. The vaccinations marked another unusual aspect of preparing for the General Assembly’s return.

Rep. Jenkins, like Sen. Raque Adams has a social media strategy for voter input. Sen. McGarvey is hopeful public input won't be entirely shut out.

“As the House Democrats”, explained Leader Jenkins, “we will be much more visible on social media. We will be reaching out even more than we ever have so that folks know that they do have a voice.”

"I personally think that is really important”, Leader McGarvey said of public input. “This is the people's government. This is the people's legislature and the people need to be able to voice their opposition or support for whatever we're working on.”

Faces in the crowd will look different too. Remember that there'll be new faces in the House. Republicans will hold a 75 seat supermajority in the House. More than 20 new representatives will be sworn in and just one is a Democrat.