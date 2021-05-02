Kentucky lawmakers advance historical horse racing bill

The measure cleared the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee on Thursday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation to prevent the unplugging of historical racing betting machines. The operations are lucrative ventures for the state’s horse tracks.

The measure cleared the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee on Thursday.

The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court last year to rule that at least some forms of historical horse racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law.

Supporters say the wagering operations generate crucial revenue to support the state’s renowned horse industry.

The Family Foundation warns the legal problems for the machines wouldn’t end with the bill’s passage.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.