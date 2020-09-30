Manufacturing company to open new plant, bring 100 jobs to Kentucky

The plant is expected to start operating by end of this year.

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. — Officials say a company that manufactures metal compressed air sprayers plans to open a production plant in eastern Kentucky that will create up to 100 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday in a statement that Chapin International Inc. plans to relocate part of existing operations in New York and Ohio to the facility in Rockcastle County. The 175,000-square-foot plant will produce and distribute sprayers for a variety of uses.

Officials say the Mount Vernon location will help the company better serve customers throughout North America.