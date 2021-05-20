The House votes: Here's a breakdown of how Kentucky and Indiana reps voted on creating panel to probe January 6 US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Wednesday, the US House voted 252-175 to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate.
Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in passing the bill giving hope to backers it might also pass the Senate despite Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's opposition
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.
These are the Kentucky and Indiana reps who voted for or against the panel.
Kentucky
Rep. John Yarmuth - For
Rep. Andy Barr - Against
Rep. James Comer - Against
Rep. Brett Guthrie - Against
Rep. Thomas Massie - Against
Rep. Harold Rogers - Against
Indiana
Rep. Frank Mrvan - For
Rep. Andre' Carson - For
Rep. Greg Pence - Against
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth - Against
Rep. Jim Baird - Against
Rep. Victoria Spartz - Against
Rep. Jim Banks - Against
Rep. Jackie Walorski - Against
Rep. Larry Bucshon - Against
The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it. And a handful of Republicans who backed the commission spoke forcefully.
Several people from Kentucky have been arrested and charged in the ongoing investigation into the riot.
