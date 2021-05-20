The House votes: Here's a breakdown of how Kentucky and Indiana reps voted on creating panel to probe January 6 US Capitol riot

It now faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he will oppose the legislation.

WASHINGTON — Wednesday, the US House voted 252-175 to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate.

Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in passing the bill giving hope to backers it might also pass the Senate despite Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's opposition

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.

These are the Kentucky and Indiana reps who voted for or against the panel.

Kentucky

Rep. John Yarmuth - For

Rep. Andy Barr - Against

Rep. James Comer - Against

Rep. Brett Guthrie - Against

Rep. Thomas Massie - Against

Rep. Harold Rogers - Against

Indiana

Rep. Frank Mrvan - For

Rep. Andre' Carson - For

Rep. Greg Pence - Against

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth - Against

Rep. Jim Baird - Against

Rep. Victoria Spartz - Against

Rep. Jim Banks - Against

Rep. Jackie Walorski - Against

Rep. Larry Bucshon - Against

The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it. And a handful of Republicans who backed the commission spoke forcefully.

Several people from Kentucky have been arrested and charged in the ongoing investigation into the riot.

