Kentucky man arrested in connection to Capitol riot

Stephen Chase Randolph of Harrodsburg has been charged for his role in the insurrection.

HARRODSBURG, Ky. — A Harrodsburg man has been arrested in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, FBI Louisville announced via tweet Tuesday.

Stephen Chase Randolph has been charged with obstruction of justice, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer causing bodily injury.

FBI Louisville said Randolph remains in federal custody and will have his initial appearance in federal court April 21.

At least eight other Kentucky residents have been charged in connection to the riots.

An Indiana man who was a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group became the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges stemming from the insurrection April 16. More than 370 people are facing federal charges due to their action on Jan 6.

New details from an undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use and obtained by The Associated Press show Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders pleading with military leaders as the Capitol was breached. Officials called for order, though order would not restored until hours later.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.