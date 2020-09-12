Kentucky hospital capacity stressed as COVID-19 cases remain elevated

Hospitalizations are up roughly 17% since the beginning of November, according to Governor Beshear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says hospitals throughout the state are nearing capacity due to a continued surge in new coronavirus cases.

He does not anticipate that the state will run out of ventilators, but says that hospital capacity for inpatient beds, ICU beds, or ventilators is at or above 80% in four parts of the state.

Hospitalizations are up roughly 17% since the beginning of November, and Kentucky has averaged around 3,300 new cases per day in the past week alone.

Kentucky on Tuesday reported more than 3,100 new confirmed coronavirus and 20 new virus-related deaths. Roughly 1,760 people are currently hospitalized.