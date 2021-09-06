Kentucky governor pushing for changes to lure mega projects

Beshear says he'll ask the GOP-led legislature to give the state’s recruiting team more flexibility in offering incentives for investment projects topping $2B.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked into the pandemic-heavy agenda for a special legislative session is a request to strengthen Kentucky’s negotiating hand in trying to reel in mega-sized economic development projects.

Gov. Andy Beshear says he'll ask the GOP-led legislature to give the state’s recruiting team more flexibility in offering incentives for investment projects topping $2 billion. The governor said Saturday that Kentucky is pursuing at least five potential projects that big.

The Democratic governor announced Saturday that he’s calling lawmakers back to the statehouse for a special session that begins Tuesday. The session will be dominated by coronavirus-related issues.

