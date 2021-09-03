Hal Rogers now Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress

Rogers was first elected in 1980 from the 5th District. He surpassed the late U.S. Rep. William Natcher for the record. He reached 14,852 days in office.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers has reached a milestone as Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress.

He marked Thursday's milestone by saying he has more work to do and is keeping his eye to the future.

Rogers, a Republican, was first elected in 1980 from the 5th District. He surpassed the late U.S. Rep. William Natcher for the longevity record. His office says Rogers reached 14,852 days in office on Thursday, passing his former Democratic colleague from the 2nd District.

Legislators gather today in the Senate chambers to honor Congressman Hal Rogers as he makes history as Kentucky’s longest serving member of congress. #BecauseofHal pic.twitter.com/hWc4RPSmV0 — KY House Republicans (@KYHouseGOP) September 2, 2021

The 83-year-old Rogers has already announced he plans to run for a 22nd term next year.

He referred to himself Thursday as “just a country boy from rural Wayne County."

