Kentuckians facing eviction can apply for financial assistance from the 'Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund'

Kentuckians facing eviction due to job loss and other hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial help through a statewide fund.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website.

“As we continue to wage this battle against COVID-19, we must make sure renters have a home so they can be Healthy at Home, while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardship,” the Governor said.

Kentuckians are encouraged to visit the site for information on how to obtain a portion of $15 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.

Details of the application of the funds include:

Eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes;

For eligible tenants, the program pays up to 90 percent of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent;

For approved applications, payments will be made directly to eligible landlords; and

Kentuckians may submit applications beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

On Friday, Beshear updated the state’s executive order on evictions to reflect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on residential evictions through the end of the year.

Here are some other programs to help Kentuckians financially:

The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued the following orders (2020-59 and 2020-64) establishing the Jefferson County Eviction Diversion Pilot Project and the procedure for eviction proceedings in courts. Until the Court issues a new order, these are controlling.