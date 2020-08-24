Beshear signs executive order creating fund protecting Kentuckians from eviction

The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was created to keep people in their homes while reimbursing landlords for lost rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear unveiled a new plan for evictions in efforts to help both tenants and landlords.

Beshear suspended evictions due to the coronavirus but issued a new executive order protecting tenants while providing relief to eligible landlords.

The governor’s administration is dedicating $15 million in federal CARES Act funds to create their Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to reimburse landlords for lost rent.

“As this battle has taken many months, we now face three major concerns: one, wanting to make sure that people aren’t out on the street; two, wanting to make sure that these landlords aren’t bankrupted or aren’t being treated unfairly; and three, making sure that as people come out of this that they don’t have so much debt from their housing situation that they can’t ever dig out,” Beshear said. “We want a fair system that tries to address all three of these.”

The order requires landlords give tenants 30-days’ notice of their plans to evict.

During that time, the two must meet to try to work out an agreement.

There can be no penalties, late fees, or interest charged because of nonpayment of rent.

“Kentuckians cannot be Healthy at Home without a home,” Beshear said. “We want to help get people in a place where they’re not only still in their homes, but they’re not going to owe five or six months of rent when they come out of this.”

