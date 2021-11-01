Kentucky deputy reassigned after attending US Capitol rally

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire says the deputy, Det. Jeff Farmer, would be reassigned within the department.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky county sheriff has reassigned a deputy who attended a rally last week that preceded rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire says the deputy, Det. Jeff Farmer, would be reassigned within the department. Farmer says he did not riot or participate in any violence Wednesday. He says he and a friend attended a rally but did not go to the capitol and left when violence broke out.

A group of local public defenders sent a letter to Quire last week complaining about Farmer’s presence at the rally.

