'Fueling the crisis': Kentucky AG files lawsuit, accuses CVS Health of flooding state with prescription opioids

Daniel Cameron says CVS ignored its own safeguard systems while “peddling” the highly addictive drugs in its stores.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general is suing CVS Health. Attorney General Daniel Cameron accuses CVS of flooding the state with prescription opioids that contributed to the state’s addiction woes.

Cameron filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court. He says the health care company played a role in “fueling the crisis” by inundating the state with millions of doses of powerful prescription painkillers.

The lawsuit alleges seven claims against CVS for its role in the opioid epidemic. To view a copy of the complaint, click here.

Cameron says CVS ignored its own safeguard systems while “peddling” the highly addictive drugs in its stores. The lawsuit also states that CVS improperly normalized the widespread use of opioids by participating in these efforts.

CVS had access to prescription opioid dispensing data for all of the company’s Kentucky pharmacies, including information revealing the size, frequency, dose, and combinations of prescriptions filled by each pharmacy, Cameron alleges in the lawsuit.

