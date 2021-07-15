Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children's agency

The agreement comes after the Democratic governor’s administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency.

The agreement continues the state’s long relationship with Sunrise Children’s Services, a foster care agency that also offers residential treatment programs.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Thursday it entered into the new agreement to continue placing children with Sunrise.

Sunrise’s attorney, John Sheller, says the agreement includes language protecting his client’s religious beliefs.

Kentucky Attorney General released this statement:

“The U.S. and Kentucky Constitutions are abundantly clear that government cannot discriminate against a religious organization because of its beliefs. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed this foundational principle in a unanimous ruling last month.

I’m glad to see the Beshear Administration follow the law and do what governors of both parties have done for decades, work with Sunrise so that the organization can continue the important work of serving Kentucky’s children."

