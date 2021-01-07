Cybersecurity concerns lead Kentucky to rebid contract

The state is seeking a contract partner to overhaul its outdated technology for processing jobless claims.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is extending its search for a company to modernize its pandemic-stressed unemployment insurance system.

State Finance and Administration Cabinet spokeswoman Jill Midkiff said Wednesday that the state will go through a rebidding process. She says that's due to the need for additional safeguards against cyberattacks.

Midkiff says the state will request enhanced security to protect the personal and financial information of jobless claimants.

Like other states, Kentucky was overwhelmed by record waves of claims for jobless assistance caused by the coronavirus.

