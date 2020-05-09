GE Appliances and union reach tentative agreement on new labor contract

The company said the new contract has “enhancements in pay and benefits for employees” and “additional flexibility in the workplace.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances has reached a tentative agreement with the union, IUE-CWA, on a new labor contract, according to a release.

“It has been three months, but I think our members will appreciate the time and effort the negotiating committee took to develop a contract that serves their needs,” IUE-CWA Local 83761 President Dino Driskell said.

Next week, union leaders are expected to share the tentative agreement with the 4,000 union members at Appliance Park.

For the proposed contract to be ratified, it will require most union members to vote to accept. That vote has not yet been scheduled.

