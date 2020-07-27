GE Appliances to hire 150 part-time employees for expansion in college program

GEA2DAY employees will work two days a week, Mondays and Fridays, providing college students flexibility to schedule classes Tuesday through Thursday or on weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances is creating 150 new part-time production positions at Appliance Park as part of its GEA2DAY program.

According to a news release, GEA2DAY was established in 2018 and offers college students and others interested in part-time work the opportunity to join a weekly two-day workforce that provides a $14 an hour wage, real-world work experience and benefits that include up to $6,000 per year in college tuition assistance. As Appliance Park continues to grow with the recent expansion announcement, additional part-time positions are needed to help support vacation and time-off requests from full-time employees.

GEA2DAY employees will work two days a week, Mondays and Fridays, providing college students flexibility to schedule classes Tuesday through Thursday or on the weekends around their work schedules. GEA2DAY positions are also open to people who simply want part-time work in manufacturing. The innovative GEA2DAY program was created to provide steady part-time employment opportunities while supporting current full-time employees who want to schedule vacation days on Mondays and Fridays.

“At GE Appliances, we love finding innovative solutions that solve business needs that also are good for our people,” says Bill Good, vice president of supply chain for GE Appliances. “GEA2DAY is about providing a flexible opportunity to begin the journey toward a great career with a growing company. Thirty-two years ago while going to school, I responded to a job posting for a local manufacturer and was hooked; manufacturing has been my career path ever since. It has provided professional experience, growth opportunities and tremendous personal fulfillment that I couldn’t have imagined when I answered that ad.”

Highlights of the GEA2DAY positions include:

Starting wages of $14 per hour plus a night shift bonus for second and third shift employees with opportunities for advancement.

Paid holidays that fall on Mondays and Fridays, paid vacation, and up to $6,000 in tuition reimbursement annually.

Discounts on appliances on the first day of employment.

In addition, employees have access to an on-site wellness clinic, athletic center, and employee assistance program.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.