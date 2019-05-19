LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A soldier has died following a crash in southwestern Kentucky on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police says 20-year-old Kolton Bush of Forsyth, Georgia was traveling west on US 60/80 near Energy Lake Road in Trigg County when his pickup truck left the roadway and went into a ravine.

Bush was stationed at Fort Campbell.

Bush was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you happened to be near the scene or witnessed what happened, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or 1-800-222-5555.