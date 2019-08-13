ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown Police are working the scene of a fatal crash on North Dixie Highway.

Officials say the accident happened at US31/North Dixie Avenue in front of Harbor Freight in the southbound lane.

Southbound lanes on North Dixie Avenue will be closed for a few hours for the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.