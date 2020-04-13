BENTON, Kentucky — The trial of a teen accused of fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a Kentucky high school may be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

News outlets report the prosecutor and defense attorney cited the virus in a Skype hearing on Monday as a reason to delay the trial of 18-year-old Gabriel Parker.

Parker's trial in the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School is set to begin June 1.

Marshall Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said he would rule on the request after getting more guidance from the Kentucky Supreme Court.

