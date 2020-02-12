Crews working to put out fire at Campbellsville business

Campbellsville Fire Dispatch said the fire started at around 1 p.m. at Wholesale Hardwood Interiors.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Crews are still working to control a fire at a Campbellsville business.

Campbellsville Fire Dispatch said the fire started at around 1 p.m. at Wholesale Hardwood Interiors. Firefighters from five different counties have reported to the fire, which has continued to burn as of 4 p.m.

Investigators do not know how the fire started at this time, but said there are no reported injuries. Video from the scene shows heavy smoke above the building.

