'It's Christmas on I-65' | FedEx truck loses several packages on interstate

The packages fell out of the back of the truck and blocked the roadway near Eastern Blvd. in Indiana during the morning commute.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people may not be getting their deliveries on time after a FedEx truck lost several packages on the interstate in Clark County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on I-65N near Stansifer Ave. and Eastern Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. A person who saw what happened told WHAS that the back doors of the truck fell open as it was traveling on the interstate and several boxes fell out onto the road.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the truck did not crash and no one was injured. Several officers in the area reported to the scene to help pick up the boxes.

WHAS reached out to FedEx to ask how many packages were lost or damaged and how customers would be notified. They have not yet responded.

Expect a short delay on I-65 northbound just before exit 3 (Eastern BLVD) in Clark County as ISP assists with cleanup from a leaky load. pic.twitter.com/RxRJK5AV7f — Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) December 1, 2020

