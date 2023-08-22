The grand jury returned an indictment on Aug. 22, formally charging Lawson for murder, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse, and wanton endangerment.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a mother for murder and abuse in the death of her 17-month-old daughter in Middlesboro, Ky.

Authorities said the toddler, 17-month-old Elena Hembree, died in the hospital from her injuries after she was sexually assaulted. Authorities said she was severely injured and was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital on Friday, July 28. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Elena died on July 30.

"In my time with the commonwealth, this is one of the most severe cases of abuse, specifically because that baby is 17 months old at that time," Caley Ayers from the Middlesboro Police Department said.

Police arrested the mother, 21-year-old Erica Lawson, for manslaughter, criminal abuse of a child under 12, wanton endangerment, and failure to report child abuse. She waived a hearing on Aug. 8, so the case was sent directly to a Bell County Grand Jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Aug. 22, formally charging Lawson for murder, failure to report child abuse, first-degree criminal abuse, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The indictment said Lawson failed to help Elena when she was unable to breathe. It also accused Lawson of abusing her and leaving bruises, as well as using drugs while she was taking care of the child.

Lawson will stay in custody on a $1 million bond. Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate said they could now push for the death penalty against Lawson. Kentucky has 26 people on death row and has only executed three people since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

On Aug. 4, the Middlesboro Police Department said they were using DNA test results to identify other suspects in the young girl's death. Fugate said they were able to expedite six DNA samples and results are expected to return in as soon as three weeks.

Police previously said the child's uncle went to authorities several weeks ago after suspecting that someone burned her. However, police "couldn't find the kid and the uncle did not know where the kid was at the time."