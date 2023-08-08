Erica Lawson, 21, was arrested after her 17-month-old daughter died after she was sexually assaulted.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who faces charges in the death of her 17-month-old daughter in Middlesboro, after she was sexually assaulted, decided to waive her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Erica Lawson, 21, faces charges of manslaughter, criminal abuse to a child under 12 years old, failure to report child abuse and wanton endangerment. Authorities also warned she could face more charges later as their investigation into the young girl's death continued.

The preliminary hearing would have determined whether there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. Since she waived the hearing, the case will go directly to a Bell County Grand Jury.

Prosecutors said it would help their case. Lawson will stay in custody on a $1 million bond. Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate said they could now push for the death penalty against Lawson. Kentucky has 26 people on death row and has only executed three people since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

On Aug. 4, the Middlesboro Police Department said they were using DNA test results to identify other suspects in the young girl's death. Fugate said they were able to expedite six DNA samples and results are expected to return in as soon as three weeks.

Police previously said the child's uncle went to authorities several weeks ago after suspecting that someone burned her. However, police "couldn't find the kid and the uncle did not know where the kid was at the time."

Police said the child's father, Trey Hembree, was not charged with any crime, saying the two were not together. The Middlesboro community also mourned the death of the 17-month-old on Aug. 5, gathering to reflect on her life and to push for reforming child abuse laws.