Mobile addiction recovery unit to provide resources to underserved communities

The unit will be staffed with specialists eliminating previous barriers for those struggling with addiction and will work to educate the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting next week, a new mobile addiction recovery unit hits the streets providing reliable access to treatment for Louisville’s historically marginalized and underserved communities.

The new unit was announced by the Louisville Recovery Community Connection (LRCC) during an event Oct. 22. It served as a space for community members to come and be educated on addiction free from stigma, discrimination and trauma.

Jeremy Byard, co-founder and Director of the LRCC, said that Kentucky is one of the hardest hit states by the drug epidemic. “We must come up with new and innovative ways to serve our community, if we want better outcomes.”

The new unit will be staffed with a harm reduction specialist, peer support specialist and peer navigator to help eliminate barriers for those struggling with addiction, like lack of transportation.

“We are dedicated to increasing access to medications, educating the community, dispelling stigma, and ultimately saving lives,” Byard said. “There was never a question of if we would be a part of this project, it is our duty as a Recovery Community Organization.”

LRCC partnered with the Kentucky Harm Reduction Center (KyHRC) and University of Louisville Hospital with funding and support from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort to bring on the additional unit.

“The more mobile units we have on the street the more people who truly need our services can be reached,” Co-founder and Executive Director of the KyHRC, Donald Davis said.

Mobile units go out in the community 5 days a week.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.