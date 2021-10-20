Nationwide 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' scheduled for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 21st nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 23, and the Indiana State Police is again partnering with the DEA for the initiative.
The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.
RELATED: Fall Shred Day planned for Oct. 23
Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and covers both pills and liquid medications.
Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be accepted. Needles of any kind will not be taken.
The service is free, and people can remain anonymous with no questions asked.
ISP said prescription drugs should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.
Unwanted medications can be dropped off any any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
In Marion County, IMPD and the Indianapolis Fire Department will accept medication at the following stations:
- Station 1 - 1903 W. 10th St.
- Station 2 - 4120 Mitthoeffer Road
- Station 4 - 8404 N. Ditch Road
- Station 23 - 1108 E. Thompson Road
- Station 27 - 2918 E. 10th St.
Kroger also has several locations participating in central Indiana:
- 7101 E. 10th St., Indianapolis
- 8745 Emerson Ave., Indianapolis
- 11700 Olio Road, Fishers
To find the ISP post closest to your home or business, click this link. To find other locations in Indiana that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click here.