Nationwide 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' scheduled for Saturday

The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 21st nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 23, and the Indiana State Police is again partnering with the DEA for the initiative.

The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and covers both pills and liquid medications.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be accepted. Needles of any kind will not be taken.

Indiana State Police Partners with DEA for 21st Drug Take Back Day https://t.co/Kaqii0bAkl — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 19, 2021

The service is free, and people can remain anonymous with no questions asked.

ISP said prescription drugs should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.

Unwanted medications can be dropped off any any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

In Marion County, IMPD and the Indianapolis Fire Department will accept medication at the following stations:

Station 1 - 1903 W. 10th St.

Station 2 - 4120 Mitthoeffer Road

Station 4 - 8404 N. Ditch Road

Station 23 - 1108 E. Thompson Road

Station 27 - 2918 E. 10th St.

Kroger also has several locations participating in central Indiana:

7101 E. 10th St., Indianapolis

8745 Emerson Ave., Indianapolis

11700 Olio Road, Fishers