Kentucky business owner expresses 'total disappointment' with USPS after shipping obstacles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, people have been complaining about lengthy mail delays with the U.S. Postal Service. This morning, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended his leadership. But one local entrepreneur said she’s not buying his promises.

Carol Rowe and her husband have put everything into their business.

“We sell a lot of customized gifts," said Rowe, the owner of Custom Decor and Gifts.

Everything is handcrafted from their workshop in Leitchfield.

“I started putting things online on Etsy and it just grew and grew and grew," she said.

But over the last few months, she’s faced an unexpected obstacle.

“It was just a horrible experience," said Rowe.

She said she's been dealing with massive mail delays with the U.S. Postal Service, spending hours with angry customers.

“I'm answering their questions about ‘where is my package?’”

She's also spent long nights re-making items that never got to their destination.

“And they’re still out there stranded," she said.

Altogether, she said the delays have cost her thousands of dollars.

She said she's made the decision to avoid USPS completely. Now, she spends about 20 percent more on shipping costs.

“We just couldn’t deal with it anymore," she said.

This morning, she watched Louis DeJoy defend his first three months overseeing the Postal Service.

“What was your reaction?” asked FOCUS investigative reporter Paula Vasan.

“Disappointment. Total disappointment. Because I felt like he was not truthful," she said.

Testifying before Congress, the U.S. Postmaster General explained his recent changes to lower costs, like reducing overtime and removing mail-sorting machines.

“They’re not needed," said DeJoy during his testimony.

He explained reasons for mail delays.

“Our employees are experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic also. And we have a significant issue in employee availability," he said.

In what’s expected to be a flood of mail-in ballots for the November presidential election, he expressed confidence in the ability of the Postal Service to deliver.

“The Postal Service will deliver every ballot and process every ballot in time," said DeJoy.

But Rowe has serious doubts.

“When it comes to the election do you plan to use the Post Office with your vote?” asked Vasan.

“No, absolutely not," Rowe said.

DeJoy said during his testimony the American people should feel comfortable the Postal Service will deliver on this election. But based on recent months, Rowe said she won’t trust the Postal Service with her business or her vote.

