Second week of record COVID-19 case growth in Indiana and Kentucky | Data Deep Dive

Our FOCUS team found a few weeks after each holiday case counts rise. With record increases we're breaking down the data.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is here and the holidays are weeks away. FOCUS has been crunching the numbers and found a few weeks after each holiday we see case counts rise.

Here are a few graphs that chart the increases.

KENTUCKY

Each bar shows the total new cases reported each week.

This week there was only one day where reported new cases were below 1,000.

Comparing new case totals week to week, this week the growth was also steeper. There were nearly 3,000 more cases compared to growth for the previous week.



INDIANA

Follow the bars from left to right. Again, you'll notice the stair-step upward from week to week.

Notice the huge jump up to that final bar on the right. Those are the new cases this week.

It has been 44 weeks since the first case and we'll keep tracking these trends so you can make decisions for your family as head towards the holidays.

