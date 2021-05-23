Louisville organization dedicated to help parents combat drug problem among teens

Michael Davis says he created The Last Chance or TLC K-9 as a way for worried parents to see what their children are up to behind closed doors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoking, vaping and pain pills – children these days aren’t strangers to drug use.

Recent data shows teens as young as 13-years-old are misusing amphetamines.

Michael Davis and his team of K-9’s and handlers said they are dedicated to combatting the drug problem in Kentuckiana communities.

He’s created The Last Chance or TLC K-9 as a way for worried parents to see what their children are up to behind closed doors.

“Drugs have become a normality for children that are even elementary of age,” he said.

Since the first sniff in 2015, Davis and other handlers have gone inside more than 900 homes, finding heroin, fentanyl, spice, syringes, ecstasy, pain pills and more.

“Most parents call us thinking that they might be dabbling in marijuana and when the dog ends up finding opiates inside of their room, you see a jaw drop effect,” he said. “We see a substantial amount of pills we see a substantial amount of syringe users even when they're 15 or 16-years-old.”

He said the most amount of drugs they’ve come across was about 6 ounces of marijuana found inside of a home. Davis said the pandemic led to even more problems.



During the COVID epidemic, we were contacted by over 350 parents. In 300 of those homes, we were capable of finding narcotics, in 200 of those homes we were capable of finding opiates alone,” he said.



Our FOCUS investigation also found that the mis-use of amphetamines has gone up in the last few years, specifically among 8th graders.

