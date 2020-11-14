Weekly COVID-19 case counts reach new records in Kentucky and Indiana | Data Deep Dive

First case counts climb, then hospitalizations follow, and finally death trends trail. The FOCUS team tracking weekly case counts break records week after week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than a month now, we've watched as weekly COVID-19 case growth breaks new records. Our FOCUS team broke down that data for Kentucky and Indiana.

INDIANA

Each bar shows weekly case growth since March. Moving from left to right, you can see the steady increase.

You'll notice, since October weekly growth has really ramped up.

The case counts after holidays are marked with different colors. This week, the week after Halloween, the number of Hoosiers infected significantly jumped.

The growth this week is the highest we've seen so far.



KENTUCKY

Kentucky has fewer cases but also fewer people but the trend is similar.

Case counts have also been growing week to week for more than a month.

And with Thanksgiving just weeks away, we're keeping a close eye on these trends.

