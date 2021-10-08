How statewide bus driver shortages are affecting local school districts

Among Louisville’s biggest school districts, there are more than 1,100 job openings, according to recent data collected by the Kentucky Education Association.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bus drivers are in demand statewide ahead of the first day of school.

It’s the first time this year Jefferson County Public Schools is giving a behind the scenes look at how drivers are preparing.

Bus driver Burt Teelucksingh is taking the FOCUS team on a practice ride before the real thing – testing out the road, traffic, and preparing for the unexpected.

He said his job is more essential than ever. Especially now, because there’s a shortage of drivers like him.

Among Louisville’s biggest school districts, there are more than 1,100 job openings, according to recent data collected by the Kentucky Education Association.

Shortages of teachers and bus drivers are among the worst. Teelucksingh says he does it for the kids.

“You have to have that passion inside of you, you have to have that commitment inside of you to get up early in the morning, when most of the folks are asleep – you’re up in the cold, in the dark, and you’re out here doing the pre trips on the buses,” he said.

Coming up at 11 on the NightTeam, FOCUS will explain the extent of school bus driver shortages statewide.

►Contact reporter Paula Vasan at pvasan@whas11.com on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram

►Have a story tip? Contact the FOCUS Investigative team at FOCUS@whas11.com