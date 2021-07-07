JCPS to require unvaccinated students, staff to wear masks beginning Monday

The new guidance also applies to students and staff on buses for summer programming.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools said students and staff who are unvaccinated must wear masks while inside of their facilities beginning July 12.

JCPS sent a letter and text message to parents on Sunday as new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control was announced for school districts nationwide to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said masks aren’t required while outside on JCPS property.

JCPS said the mask update will be in place for the next few weeks until a July 27 board meeting where they will decide safety requirements for unvaccinated students and staff for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“Our concern for our students, our families and our staff has been at the center of every decision we have made connected to COVID-19. We have used, and will continue to use, guidance from state and national medical experts about the safest path forward,” the district said in the letter.

The first day for JCPS is students is Aug. 11.

